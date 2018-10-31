Our Angel Patricia Baker resident of Idaho Falls, ID. went home to her Lord and Savior Monday, October 29, 2018 with her loving family by her side.
She was born in Sacramento CA. and was raised by her parents Wayne and Frances Henrie. She was raised in Idaho Falls, ID but always shared fond memories of living in West Yellowstone as a small child. After graduation from Idaho Falls High School, she met the love of her life Michael Baker on a blind date. They were later married and made their home in Hawaii for two and a half years while Mike served in the Navy. Following Mike's service, they returned to Idaho Falls. Together they had four children.
Throughout Pats' life she was a devout Catholic and raised her family in a Christian home.
Pat is preceded in death by her parents, and her mother and father in law.
She is survived by her husband Michael, her daughter Francine (Don) Draper of Salmon, ID., sons Wayne (Beth) Baker, Michael (Amanda)Baker Jr., and Arthur (Jeni) Baker all of Idaho Falls. She enjoyed ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held Thursday November 1, 2018 at Buck Miller Hann Funeral Home in Idaho Falls from 6 to 8 pm. Rosary will be said at 7 pm.
A Mass will be held in Pat's honor at Christ the King Catholic Church in Idaho Falls Friday November 2, 2018 at 11 am.
Arrangements made under the direction of Buck Miller Hann Funeral Home Idaho Falls, Id.
Online condolences can be left at www.buckmillerhann.com
We will miss you mama and Mike will miss his "Sweet P".