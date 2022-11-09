Richard Dwight Baker passed from this world to be with his Lord and Savior on November 6, 2022. He was born in Rexburg, Idaho on June 3, 1941 to Joseph William and Ella Roysdon Baker. He grew up and attended Ashton schools and graduated from North Fremont High School in 1960. He joined the Idaho National Guard right after high school and completed basic training in Fort Ord California and engineering schooling in Fort Belvoir in Virginia. Dick, as part of the Ashton National Guard unit, was activated during the Berlin Crisis in 1961 and stationed at Ft. Lewis Washington. He gained many lifetime friendships with those with whom he served while activated. Starting as a young boy, Richard was very interested and involved in the family ranch and farm, Baker Spring Ranch, which was homesteaded in 1889 and a great pride to him and his family. He entered into a farming and ranching partnership with his father and bought the Ranch from him in 1973. Richard farmed seed potatoes, barely, wheat, canola, and alfalfa and raised registered Aberdeen Angus cattle until 2001. Richard was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church serving as an elder and council member for many years. He served as a Fremont County Commissioner from 2001-2003. Richard was very active in his community and farming and ranching organizations. These included Director of Idaho Crop Improvement Association; Potato Growers of Idaho; Fremont and Madison Counties Cattlemen's Association and was cattleman of the year in 2000; Ashton Rotary Club, president; Ashton American Legion Post 89, and Republican party at the county and state levels. Dick married the love of his life, Susan Burns, on November 5, 1966 in St. Anthony. They spent all their married life at Baker Spring Ranch. They have two children James D. Baker of Centreville, VA, and Amanda A. Baker of Ashton. Dick also has two grandsons, Hunter (Jasmine) Zwart and Jack Getz, and one granddaughter, Kyria (Jerimiah) Johnson. Richard loved to travel, to build things in his shop, to be involved in activities, and to work on his 1939 Chevrolet pickup. Richard was preceded in death by his parents and brother Bill. He is survived by his wife of 56 years; his two children; three grandchildren; brother, Edward L. Baker of Ucon; and sister, Mary Nedrow of Ashton. Memorial contributions can be made in Dick's name to Zion Lutheran Church, of a charity of your choice. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 10 at Zion Lutheran Church, 908 Main Street, with Pastor Tim Maurer officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the church prior to services. Interment will be in the Pineview Cemetery under the direction of Baxter Funeral Home. Richard 6/3/1941 - 11/6/2022Baker
