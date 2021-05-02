Ronald Glen Baker, 96, of Idaho Falls, passed away April 29, 2021, at his home. He was under the care of Symbii Hospice. Ronald was born March 21, 1925, in Ririe, Idaho, to LaFayette Baker and Lillian Irene Andersen Baker. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Central High School. Ronald served with the United States Navy during World War II. On April 22, 1957, he married Terre Ellen Edginton in Elko, Nevada. Their marriage was solemnized in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple on June 8, 1962. Ronald and Terre made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Ronald worked as a printer for the Post Register. Ronald was an Elder in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved being a temple worker with his wife, Terre. Ronald enjoyed fishing and the outdoors. He was very loving and was always ready to lend a helping hand. Ronald is survived by his loving son, Jerry Brent (Bronica) Baker of Clayton, ID; daughter of the heart, Brenda Summers; brother, Marlin (Pat) Baker; sister, Betty Mills; two grandchildren, Joe Baker & Tania Kerr; two great grandchildren, Madison Elliott & Ty Baker; and multiple loving nieces and nephews. He was a father figure to Javid and Derek. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, brother, Jose Baker, and sister, Juanita Bauchens. Special thanks to Shelli and Stacey who were always there to comfort and care for him. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Fielding Memorial Park, 4602 South Yellowstone Highway. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com Ronald 3/21/1925 - 4/29/2021Glen Baker
