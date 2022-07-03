William Bradford "Brad" Baker, age 91, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, died June 29, 2022, at his home, surrounded by family. He was under the care of BRIO Hospice and Visiting Angels of Idaho Falls. Brad Baker was born in the ranch home of his parents Bertha E. and John D. Baker of Burton, Nebraska, on June 14,1931. He spent his youth and early manhood on the cattle ranch where he was born. He attended schools in Burton and Springview, NE., and graduated from the Keya Paha County High School in 1948. In September of 1950, he joined the United States Air Force. After attending Aircraft and Engine Maintenance School in Texas, he served in the European Occupation Forces as a Flight Engineer and Aircraft Mechanic. After 4 years of service and an honorable discharge, he returned to the ranch at Burton, Nebraska. He and Alice Claire Klundt were united in marriage on December 16, 1956, in Gregory, South Dakota. To this union were born three children; Lynn Louise, Jean Elizabeth and Richard Owen. With Alicefs help, he attended the University of Nebraska on the G. I. Bill, and graduated in 1962 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering. In 1962 he accepted employment with Phillips Petroleum Co. at the Nuclear Reactor Testing Site (NRTS) in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He worked on the SPERT (Special Power Experimental Reactor Test) and PBF (Power Burst Facility) research programs. In 1972, he left the NRTS and co-founded Sun Systems, Inc., a company that designed and manufactured specialized instrumentation systems. With the new company, the family relocated to Ketchum, Idaho, for 7 years, and subsequently to Boulder, Colorado, for 10 years. After this adventure, he and Alice returned to Idaho Falls, Idaho. He was employed at the NRTS, now called the INL (Idaho National Laboratory), where he worked in the Experiments Engineering division at the Advanced Test Reactor (ATR) until he retired in September 2000. Preceding him in death are his beloved wife of over 52 years, Alice, his parents John and Bertha; brothers Owen John, Ray Earl, Charles Harvey, and Vance Armand; and sisters Oma Elizabeth, Evelyn Alice and Gwen Genelle. Surviving him are children Lynn Louise (Ellefson), Jean Elizabeth (Maiorella), and Richard Owen Baker; six grandchildren; Lacie, Kira, and Cort Ellefson, and Alexander, Anthony and Arthur Maiorella; six great grandchildren Kaitlin, Wyatt, Abby and Claire Evans, Sophia and Travis Ellefson, and numerous nieces and nephews. He dearly loved his wife, children and grandchildren and was so very proud of their accomplishments. Some of his cherished memories were of the many family camping trips in the mountains of Idaho. Other memorable trips were to find the "perfect" Christmas tree, hauling fireplace wood, rafting trips down the Salmon River, houseboat trips and fishing trips on Lake Powell and Lake Meade, and hunting and fishing with his family and special friends. He worked several plots in the Idaho Falls Westside Community Garden where most of the produce is donated to local charities. Since retirement, his main hobby was fishing in the local reservoirs with his best friend. He was a member of the VFW, American Legion, National Rifle Association (NRA) and the Idaho Falls Silhouette Association. He was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church and volunteered at the community Soup Kitchen. Funeral services will be handled by Kotrba-Smith Funeral home of Gregory, SD, and burial will be in Spotted Tail Cemetery in Jamison, Nebraska. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. William 6/14/1931 - 6/29/2022Bradford Baker
