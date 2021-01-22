Kaitlyn "Kaite" Bonnie Baldwin, 16, of Ashton, died January 20, 2021, at her home. She was born December 7, 2004, in Pocatello, Idaho, to Kyle and Kathryne Christensen Baldwin. In 2006, her family moved to Ashton where Kaite grew up and attended school. She was currently a sophomore at North Fremont High School. She was full of life and had a beautiful smile. She was loved by everyone and was able to brighten a room just by her presence. At school Kaite was a straight-A student. She enjoyed school and her friends and teachers that were an important part of her life. She was a cheerleader, played on the soccer team, and ran cross-country and track. Her passion was swimming and she was a beautiful butterfly swimmer. She loved horses and enjoyed the riding lessons she received for her birthday. She loved all animals but didn't care much for cats. She was a bit of a tomboy and was fearless and loved adventure. She was a prankster and loved to tease her family and friends. Her nickname with her family was "Kaite Pie" She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had earned her Young Woman medallion. She is survived by her parents, Kyle and Kathryne; her sisters, Ashley, Kamryne, Alyvia and Kenzey; her grandparents, Katherine Baldwin, and Val and Vickie Christensen. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Victor Baldwin and a cousin, Chaleb Baldwin. The family extends a sincere thank you for all the kindness and love they have been shown. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, January 25, at the Ashton LDS Stake Center, 512 N. 2nd Street, with Bishop Eric Oberhansley of the Ashton 4th Ward conducting. The family will receive friends and family Sunday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., and again Monday from 12:00 to 12:45 p.m., both times at the stake center. Interment will be in the Pineview Cemetery under the direction of Baxter Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com. Kaitlyn 12/7/2004 - 1/20/2021Baldwin