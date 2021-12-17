Parthenia (Teena) Jean Baldwin, 41, of Nampa, Idaho, passed away at the University of Utah Hospital after losing her valiant eight year battle with idiopathic pulmonary hypertension. She was born February 17, 1980, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Randee Keith Baldwin and Barbara Jean Bishop Baldwin. She attended schools in Idaho Falls, where she resided until she moved to Nampa in 2015. In 1998 ex-husband and father Timothy Carl Fenton and Parthenia (Teena) Jean Baldwin had twins, Zoee Monique and Drazdon Synclair; in 2000, their youngest, Trinitee Amaya joined them. The family often referred to their brood as "the triplets." From her diagnosis forward, she became a proponent for all those afflicted with pulmonary hypertension. She wanted to join others in sharing information, working toward understanding, and promoting not just continued, but increased research into the disease. She loved working within her children's school systems and performed the tasks of duty aid, lunch room assistant, and anywhere else there was a need. Her love of movies, motorcycle rides, shopping, drawing and doing various arts and crafts filled her hours. She was passionate about family time, fast food, candy...lots of candy...sewing, crocheting, interior design and arrangement. She and her husband, Dan Nalder, loved their redneck drive-in! Projection was on the garage door; pillows, blankets, snacks, and beverages were in the trunk, and they snuggled, watched and talked about the stars. Loving family includes her parents, Randee and Barbara Baldwin and her husband, Daniel Blaine Nalder, all of Nampa, Idaho; children Zoee Monique Fenton of Eugene, Oregon, PFC Drazdon Synclair Fenton of Wahiawa, Hawaii, Trinitee Amaya Fenton of Boise, Idaho; brother Cameron and sister-in-law, Becky, and their children Ross, Aiden, and Emilee of Maui, Hawaii; sister, Brandy Baldwin and brother-in-law Corey Lenz, their children, Courtney and Justin, along with nieces' (Daisy and Skye), and nephew (Tytus) all of Idaho Falls, Idaho; grandparents Keith and Jeanne Baldwin of Iona, Idaho, and Richard and Jodee Johnston of Sheridan, Wyoming. The family is planning a Celebration of Life at a future date. Parthenia (Teena) 2/17/1980 - 12/12/2021Baldwin