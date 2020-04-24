Hilda was born in Blackfoot to Hilda Ostberg and Lorenzo (Ren) Baldwin. Her siblings are Virgil Baldwin, Sharon Campbell (deceased), Arthela Lacey, Zoe Ann Hall. She was known to most as a "Witness to Jehovah God". She was a picture framer at Cushman's Paint and Glass and Mansanarez Art and Frame. She sailed most major lakes in Idaho and Wyoming area as first mate. She skied many slopes in the area with family. She hiked dozens of trails in the mountains of eastern Idaho and Wyoming. Roller skated with her kids and grandkids at Deleta. Soared out of the airport in Pinedale Wy. Canoed several stretches of the Blackfoot and Snake Rivers. Kept a lovely yard at 1490 Lemon Street. Cancer overcame her for one week and ended this life. She was flooded with friends before and during her last week and blessed to be cared for by Blackfoot Hospice and Hawker Funeral Crematory. Thanks to all! Especially Jehovah God. Hilda 8/7/1946 - 4/21/2020L. (Baldwin) Roberts