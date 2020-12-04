Vinson Lee Baledge, 71, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 29, 2020, at home. Vince was born June 8, 1949, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to Otis Gene Baledge and Vera Goforth Baledge. He grew up in Lexington, Oklahoma, and graduated from Lexington High School. He also attended the University of Idaho where he earned his Bachelor's Degree in Industrial Technology. He served in the United States Navy as a Petty Officer First Class during the Vietnam War. On September 10, 1969, he married Melva Kay Farley in Lexington. Vince and Melva made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where they raised their sons, Barry and Michael. Vince worked as a Reactor Operator for Argonne National Labs. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Vince is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Melva Baledge of Idaho Falls; sons, Barry (Mindy) Baledge of Idaho Falls and Michael Baledge of Hailey, ID; sister, Candy (Denton) Clark of Greenville, SC; 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Otis and Vera Baledge. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 4, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, with Michael Baledge officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Services will be broadcast live at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Vince 6/8/1949 - 11/29/2020Baledge
+2
+2
News Trending Today
-
Bodily, Ronald
-
Mayor gives grim outlook on COVID
-
FOOTBALL: High Country all-conference teams released
-
BMH is now a Level IV trauma center
-
ICU doc: EIRMC is informally 'rationing care'
-
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Mackay girls top Grace Lutheran as COVID issues cancel games
-
Former pro-fighter opens MMA gym in Idaho Falls
-
Wiseman, Eric
-
Idaho Falls releases gathering size enforcement plan
-
Road and Bridge Shop continues to see delays