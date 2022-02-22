Donald Jay Ball, 85, of Iona, passed away February 17, 2022, at Lincoln Court Retirement Community. He was under the care of Encompass Home Health and his loving family. Don was born December 24, 1936, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Daniel Wesley Ball and Mary Ann Krieger Ball. He grew up and attended schools in Ammon and Ririe. On November 3, 1961, he married Janet Kay Waters in the First Baptist Church in Idaho Falls. They were blessed with two children, Bradley and Shaunna. Don and Kay made their home in Iona, Idaho. Kay passed away on February 15, 2013. Don attended the First Baptist Church with his family and more recently attended CrossPoint Community Church in Idaho Falls. Don learned the value of hard work at a very young age due to his parent's health struggles. He had many responsibilities around his house and worked many jobs to help his family. He also served two years in the National Guard. During his married years, he worked at Stoddard Ford for 30 years followed by H&K for 26 years. He retired in 2011 at the age of 74. Don loved to hand out Bit-O-Honeys and was known for this kind gesture. He was always giving out candy as he made his way through his daily routine. This routine consisted of exercising at the YMCA, visiting his family, and eating dinner at Perkins. He really enjoyed eating at Perkins Restaurant and was always greeted by their generous and considerate staff. We would like to thank the Idaho Falls Perkins Restaurant for their kindness towards him. Don enjoyed being outdoors. He loved watching the birds eat the seeds he provided in his bird feeder, sitting on his bench in his front yard, doing yardwork, watching Brad and Shaunna and his grandkids play sports, traveling with his wife and long Sunday rides. Don is survived by his children, Brad (Nadine) Ball of Ucon, ID, and Shaunna (Paul) Wood of Idaho Falls, ID; eleven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Mary Ann Ball; wife, Kay Ball; brother, Clarence Ball; sister, Betty Mead; and granddaughter, Chelsey Wood. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 26, 2022, at CrossPoint Community Church, 1900 Grandview, Idaho Falls with Pastor Aaron Duvall officiating. The family will visit with friends Friday, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road and Saturday from 12-12:45 p.m. prior at the church. Burial will be in the Iona Cemetery where Military Honors will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Don 12/24/1936 - 2/17/2022Ball
