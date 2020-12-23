Lynn Ward Ball passed away on December 20, 2020 due to complications from COVID-19. Lynn grew up in Preston, Idaho and Ogden, Utah. He graduated in 1959 from Ben Lomond High School. That same year, he married his high school sweetheart, Rosella Alice Tuck. They were together for nearly 60 years and had six children, LeAnn (Gerald), Carolyn (Holly), Suzanne (John), Joelynne (Michael), Annette (Mike) and Steven (Christine). Lynn lost Rosella in 2017 and married Annette Taualii in 2018. Lynn enjoyed sharing hobbies with Annette. Lynn leaves behind a legacy of seventeen grandchildren and one great grandchild. Lynn loved the outdoors and was always up for a Sunday drive to admire the beauty of the mountains in and around Idaho. He remained an avid hunter and fisherman throughout his life. His other loves included sports and old cars. He took great joy in driving his cherry red '57 Chevy down 17th Street. Lynn attended the University of Utah for his bachelor's and the University of Idaho for his master's. He worked as an engineer at Idaho National Engineering Laboratory. After his retirement, he worked at Cabela's where he shared his love of the outdoors and hunting with his customers. Lynn valued his education and encouraged his children to advance themselves academically as well. He was proud of the fact that all of his children had college degrees. Due to the pandemic, there will be no funeral services. Lynn 12/28/1940 - 12/20/2020Ward Ball