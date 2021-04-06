Ronald Glen Ball passed away Sunday March 21, 2021 In Idaho Falls, Idaho. Born March 20,1941 in Idaho Falls to Laverl Willard and Donna Christensen Ball. He was Raised in Driggs Idaho where he developed a love for fishing and hunting. After joining the Navy at the age of 17 and serving 4 years, he returned to Idaho for a short time. He eventually moved to Salt Lake City, UT where he met his loving wife of 38 years Marge and they combined and raised their two families together. Ron's infectious smile easily drew in both children and animals to be by his side. He had many talents and interests in his life but mostly enjoyed spending time with his family camping, fishing, and working on cars and boats. He also enjoyed playing a game or two of pool with friends. Ron will be missed by wife: Marge Ball, Siblings: Delores (Roy) Hinks, Janice (Dave) Hartshorn, Weston (Wilda)Ball, Marylyn (Therol)Brown, Barbara (Ron) Rossiter, Eldon (Lawauna) Ball, Robert Lynn Ball, Leah (Alan) Newman, Children: Cameron Ball, Darin Ball, Tim Ball, Bruce Caraker, Stanley Caraker, Paul Caraker, Rosie Lemmon, his 17 grandchildren, 6 greatgrandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Ron is preceded in death by his father and mother Laverl and Donna Ball, his brother Laverl Nean Ball and his son Jason Ball. A celebration of his life will take place this summer at the Ball family reunion. Ronald 3/20/1941 - 3/21/2021Glen Ball
+2
News Trending Today
-
BOYS BASKETBALL: All-Area Player of the Year is Lloyer Driggs, Thunder Ridge
-
Swensen, Cody Jud
-
Reno, Dr. Harley
-
'Good in Blackfoot' art contest deadline extended
-
Sold before it's built: Local builders can't keep up with new home demand
-
What's driving eastern Idaho's COVID surge? 'I don't think we truly know,' official says
-
Smith, Lynn
-
Schofield, Quay
-
Vaccinated people can catch coronavirus, but Idaho's reports show that's rare
-
Wood, Richard