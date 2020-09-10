Sandra Madsen Ball, 74, of Lewisville, Idaho passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in Rexburg, Idaho at Madison Memorial Hospital. Sandra was born April 29, 1946 in Rigby, Idaho, the daughter of Jesse Howard Madsen and Loa Putnam Madsen. She was a graduate of Rigby High School. She served as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Canada, Toronto, Ontario mission. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed her time serving in callings as Relief Society President, Primary President, Gospel Doctrine Teacher and President of the Young Women's. She Loved her Scriptures and knew them very well. She always gave 100 percent. Sandra worked for Road Runner Transportation for five years, Melaleuca, Idaho Foods and SOS Transportation and Artco. She enjoyed four wheeling, motorcycles and camping. Grandchildren were her pride and joy. Survivors are her husband, Gordon Clair Ball of Rigby, Idaho. Daughter, Kira Colleen (Benjamin J) Black of Rigby, Idaho. Mother, Loa Madsen of Rigby, Idaho. Sister, Michelle (Tony) Nef of Leadore, Idaho. Brothers, Gary (DeAnn) Madsen of Lewisville, Idaho and Randy (Karen) Madsen of Rigby, Idaho. Ten wonderful grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father Jesse Madsen and a sister, Tamra Hansen. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery. The family will meet prior to services at Eckersell Funeral Home (101 W. Main Street, Rigby, ID) from 9:30 to 10:30 AM. Condolences and your thoughts can be shared with the family at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com. Sandra 4/29/1946 - 9/8/2020Madsen Ball
