Charles Joel Balmforth, 80, peacefully passed away surrounded by his family on March 7, 2023 at his home in Woodville, Idaho. Joel was born on April 24, 1942 in Shelley, Idaho to Charles Edwin and Myrtle Eda Leebenow Balmforth. Joel attended Ricks College, as well as Idaho State University to become a Civil Engineer. He married Laurel Berg and later divorced. Joel married his sweetheart Valerie Miller Storer in the Idaho Falls Temple on December 29, 1982. During Joel's life, he worked as a Forest Service Engineer. He lived in Rexburg, Pocatello, McCall and Orem, Utah, and settled down in Woodville, Idaho. Joel was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many callings, some of those being a bishopric counselor, and in scouting. Joel loved to hunt and fish. He was a lover of animals. Joel was an avid gardener. He loved the outdoors, enjoyed skiing, and scuba diving. Joel also was an artist, sculptor and square-dancer. Joel is survived by his sweetheart, Valerie, daughters: Laura Waters of Rigby, ID, Kami (Maricano) Perez of Rigby, ID, Jennifer Saunders, Amber (Travis) Beck of Mackay, ID, Ashley (Jake) Willie of Alexandria, VA; sons: Brandon (Nicole) Storer, Dustin Balmforth, and Taylor (April) Balmforth; brothers: Ken (Joyce) Balmforth of Shelley, ID, and Carl (Margay) Balmforth of Pocatello, ID. Joel has 29 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Joel is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Myrtle Balmforth, son Cody Storer, sister Betty Root and nephew Teddy Balmforth. Funeral service for Joel will be held on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at the Woodville LDS Church (1555 N 700 E, Shelley ID, 83274) at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing prior to the services from 9:00 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. Interment will follow the funeral service at the Fielding Memorial Cemetery in Idaho Falls. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Charles Joel 4/24/1942 - 3/7/2023Balmforth
