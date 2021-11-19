JoAnn Banister, age 68, passed away November 14, 2021 at her home in Rigby, Idaho. We admire her so much for her strength as she dealt with her declining health over the last several years. JoAnn was born June 2, 1953, in Rigby, Idaho to Thomas Edward Herndon and Thelda Pearl Scott Herndon. She was the fourth of five children. They lived in Rigby for a while after she was born and then they eventually moved to Idaho Falls where she graduated from Skyline High School. JoAnn loved her family with all of her heart. From her three marriages, she was blessed with three children of her own and three step children that she loved very much. She was never too busy to help her children; and the grandchildren that came later, whenever she was needed. She was so proud of all of them and loved supporting them in their various activities like sports, drama, ballet, and whatever else they were part of. JoAnn was a very hard worker. There were times when her kids were little that she worked two jobs at a time. She loved to work and wasn't afraid to try different jobs. She loved all of her jobs and the things she experienced at each of them but she especially loved working at Broulim's where she was able to meet so many people in the community and she loved all the years she spent driving the school bus for Ririe and Rigby school districts. She was heartbroken when a severe shoulder injury made it so she could no longer drive bus and forced her to retire early. The students were a bright spot in her day and she always looked forward to bringing them treats for different holidays and the end of the school year. JoAnn is survived by her first husband, Steven Koster, their children Bridget Watkines and Kenny (Heather) Koster; second husband, Matthew Banister, their son Sam (Shaylyn) Banister and step son Ian (Stacey) Banister; and third husband, James Wood, and step children Thomas Wood and Amanda (Brian) Trimble. She is also survived by her sister, Carol Nelson, ten grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Norlan Herndon, sisters Colleen (Fred) Olsen and Jolene Herndon, brother-in-law Clarence Andy Nelson, and great grandson Koda Jacob Williams. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Eckersell Memorial Chapel 101 W. Main St., Rigby. The family will visit with friends from 9 - 10:45 a.m., prior to services at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com. JoAnn 6/2/1953 - 11/14/2021Banister