Bankhead Gentillon Elda Rae Bankhead Gentillon Elda Rae Bankhead Gentillon, 91, formerly of Blackfoot, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Turtle & Crane Assisted Living in Idaho Falls. Rae was born April 17, 1929 in Upper Presto, Idaho to Peter McKinley and Lyla Lyon Hansen. She grew up in Upper Presto and attended school at the two room, Upper Presto Schoolhouse. She then attended Firth High School. Rae lived in Bingham County for most of her life, except for a year spent in Montana, and the last years of her life spent in Firth. On April 15, 1948, Rae married George Lyle Bankhead in Firth. Lyle preceded her in death on August 7, 1997. She married Maurice Gentillon on November 9, 2012 in Firth. Rae worked for Modern Mills for 30 years. She was also a house painter and was a dance instructor for a short time. Other jobs included working at the Wagon Wheel Cafe, Ernie Josephson Warehouse, the telephone company and worked at a drug store after school in her youth. She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Rae is survived by her husband, Maurice Gentillon of Idaho Falls; son, Lyle George (Linda) Bankhead; daughters Lyla (DeLynn) Morgan of Blackfoot and Sandra Kay Michael of Grapevine, Texas; daughter-in-law Lynette Bankhead of Riverside; siblings Enoch Hansen of Boise, Sylvie Jemmett of Blackfoot and Pearl Hankins of Houston Texas; 13 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Lyle Bankhead; her son, Alan Peter Bankhead; and siblings Kenneth, Max, Clinton and Nora. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot. The family will meet with friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, those friends and loved ones that prefer to stay home can watch the service on a live broadcast. The service can be viewed and condolences can be shared atwww.hawkerfuneralhome.com.