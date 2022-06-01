Ken Bare was a hardworking man of few words who also liked to have fun and had a dry sense of humor. He was extremely generous and willing to help all, and was devoted to his wife and family. Grandchildren & great grandchildren were the biggest Joy of his life. Ken passed away on May 26, 2002 at his home at the age of 92. Kenneth Bare was born in Winsper, Idaho in 1929 to Curbe Bare and Bessie Craven Bare. His parents were originally from North Carolina. After Curbe was discharged from the service he married schoolteacher Bessie Craven in 1920. Shortly after marriage they moved to the Reno Ranch in Clark County Idaho where Curbe worked for Woods Livestock Company and then became the foreman at the Reno Ranch. Later, they moved to Birch Creek. In 1931, when Ken was only 2 years old, his mother Bessie died of blood poisoning. His father decided to move back to North Carolina where family would help raise his children. Bessie's two brothers, Gene and Paul Craven traveled to Idaho to help move the family back to North Carolina. Also helping Curbe move were his brother Sid Bare and his wife Grace, who were living in Idaho at the time. On November 19, 1945, Ken Bare registered to join the army and was enlisted on March 13, 1946, at Fort Bragg. Ken was honorably discharged from the Army on February 29, 1949. On March 1, 1949, Ken reenlisted as a reservist with the Army. In August 1950 Ken was called back as a reservist to active duty and he left for Korea from Ft Lewis, Washington. He was in Korea until sometime towards the end of 1951. He returned to Idaho but was still on duty as a reservist. On October 15, 1952, Ken was once again honorably discharged from the Army. In 1954 Ken was living in Mud Lake with the Willard family and working for the Chastain family. While working in Mud Lake he met Kay Jernberg. They were married on July 17, 1956. After their honeymoon they moved to the Rountop Ranger Station and worked for Chastains. Their first son, Kurt, was born in Wallace, Idaho. They moved back to Mud Lake and their daughter Kim was born in 1958. In 1959, Ken and Kay moved to Howe, Idaho. In 1960 they moved back to the Chastain property in Mud Lake. In 1961 Ken started working as a crane operator at the AEC site and farming and ranching part-time. In 1962 they moved into the house Ken built on the property they bought from Kay's parents Dave and Cleo Jernberg. Kraig was born shortly after in October. In 1963, Kliff was born the day after Christmas. In 1966 Ken became a full-time farm and began a backhoe business with Bill Cope. Ken and Kay remained living on the farm and raising their family until Ken passed away. Ken was proceeded in death by his parents Curbe & Bessie Craven Bare; 3 brothers: Herbert Bare, Clifton Bare, & Wayne Bare; and 3 sisters: June Bare, Doris (Dot) Hopkins, & Rachel Price. He is survived by his wife Kay, sons Kurt (Carleen) & Kraig (Kelli) of Mud Lake; son Kliff (Molly) of Fromberg, Mt; daughter Kim of Arizona; and his brother Aaron (Catherine) Bare of Bear, Delaware. Services will be Saturday, June 4th, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Buck-Murphy Funeral Home in Idaho Falls followed by an interment at West Jefferson Cemetery in Terreton, Idaho at 2:00 PM. Ken 6/22/1929 - 5/26/2022Bare
