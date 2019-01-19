Mary Ellen Barker, 81, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 17, 2019, at Fairwinds-Sand Creek Retirement Community. She was under the care of her loving family and One Source Home Health & Hospice. Mary was born May 17, 1937, in San Diego, California, to Otto Andrew Anderson and Thelma Riding Anderson. She grew up and attended schools in the Imperial Beach area. She loved performing, and at the age of 8, she sang with a country western band in Otay, California, named the "Rancheros." From the ages of 10-12, Mary and her brother, Bob, were professional dancers, dancing tap, ballet, and ballroom. In junior high and high school, she was a drum majorette, pom pom girl, cheerleader, on the state debate team, and a member of the honor society. She played basketball, softball, volleyball, and badminton, and she was often the team captain. She attended Mar Vista High School in Imperial Beach, and finished high school at home after getting married. She had one year of college through correspondence school. On February 14, 1954, at the age of 16, she married Merlin Lee "Tom" Barker in Chula Vista, California. Their marriage was solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple on November 11, 1955. To this union were born six children, Sandy, Diana Lynn, Julie, Thomas, Connie, and Scott. Mary and Tom made their home in Idaho Falls for twenty years where she was famous for her rose garden, then moved to Island Park, Idaho, where Mary worked as a bookkeeper for Barker Building Supply, which they opened in 1974. Irvin Lee (father-in-law) and Harry (brother-in-law) did construction in Island Park and asked Tom and Mary to open the store as the outlet for materials. She served as the store manager and bookkeeper for over 40 years before returning to Idaho Falls four years ago. Tom built all three of their homes, and each time Mary would be up on the roof pounding nails in the shingles. Mary was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was chorister for 20 years. She served in most every capacity, including a mission at the Rexburg Deseret Industries and the Rexburg Temple. She served for 22 years on the Island Park ambulance service, 11 of those years as President. She was the first student in QRU class, the first EMT and EMT-Advanced in Island Park. She served as the secretary of the sewer district in Island Park, Chamber of Commerce secretary for two years, and then as President for two more years. She was also founder of the Happy Hookers Needlework club at Fairwinds. Mary is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Tom Barker of Island Park, ID; daughter, Sandy (Brent) Stacey of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Diana Lynn (John) Beahm Crook of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Julieann (Bob) Skinner of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Thomas (LeAnn) Barker of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Connie (Alan Stout) Barker of Orem, UT; son, Scott (SaRena) Barker of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Bonjie Immoos of Delevan, CA; brother, Joseph Benoit of Park City, UT; brother, Edward Benoit of Auburn, CA; sister, Dorothy Yates of Orlando, FL; 20 grandchildren and 61 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert Anderson; sister, Juanita Anderson; and granddaughters, Zyrianna Lucille Barker and Zaya Lynn Barker. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, January 21, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, with Thomas Barker officiating. The family will visit with friends Sunday, January 20, 2019, from 6-7:30 p.m. and Monday from 9-9:45 a.m. prior to services, both visitations at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery. The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at Fairwinds-Sand Creek Retirement Community, Gem State Dialysis Center, Dr. Alan Avondet, and One Source Home Health & Hospice for their loving care and friendship. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Mary 5/17/1937 - 1/17/2019Ellen Barker