Orval Richard "Dick" Barker, of Shelley, retired banker, outdoor and model airplane enthusiast, died December 22, 2018 in Idaho Falls, of a stroke and congestive heart failure. He is survived by one brother, Tom (Mary) Barker of Island Park and Idaho Falls, his wife, Orma Holyoak Barker of Shelley, daughters Janine Shigihara (Mike) of Blackfoot, Pat (Milon) Neilson of Shelley, Betsy (Scott) Grimmett of Spokane, WA, Karen (Adam) Ackermann of Plainfield, IL, and son David (Daina) Barker of Shelley, 20 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Irvin Lee Barker and Ida Lucile Ashliman Barker, a brother, Robert Harry Barker, and a sister, Lee Ann Barker Fischer. Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Friday, December 28, 2018 at the Shelley South Stake Center (675 South Milton Ave). The family will meet with friends Thursday evening from 6:00 till 7:30 P.M. at Nalder Funeral Home (110 West Oak) in Shelley and Friday morning from 10:00 till 10:40 A.M. at the church. Burial will be in the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Orval 10/15/1934 - 12/22/2018Richard Barker