Barry Williams Barnard left this earth peacefully on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at his home in Rexburg, Idaho surrounded by loving family and friends. He was born on July 10, 1951 the second of four sons and one daughter to Ezekiel C. Barnard Jr. and Gloria W. Barnard in Wilmington, Delaware. Barry graduated from Newark High School in 1969 being part of the first class to be fully mainstreamed in the State of Delaware thus earning Barry the distinction of being one of the first special needs students in the State to earn a full Diploma. Barry lettered in track as a short distance sprinter and won a plethora of gold, silver and bronze medals in the Special Olympics in both Delaware and Idaho. He also set the State of Idaho state record for snow-shoeing. Barry was quite the fisherman. He caught Marlin, sailfish, Dorado and Wahoo in Ocean City MD, Hatteras, NC, the Florida Keys, the Bahamas, the Virgin Islands, Mexico and Ecuador. Barry was a hard worker. Barry once drove overnight from Delaware to Corpus Christi, Texas on his own for a construction job with Brown and Root. Barry was a beloved custodian at South Fremont. He was also a driver for North Fork Developmental center. He retired from Pizza Hut in 2007. Although he was told it was not necessary, he was usually at work more than an hour ahead of his shift: if you weren't early you were late, he often exclaimed. Barry was the first recipient of Supported Employment services in the State of Idaho, paving the bright future for thousands of persons with disabilities. Barry was a past board member for the National Industries for the Severely Handicapped (NISH), an organization that's resulted in thousands of community based placements all over the Country. He also was client and placement of the year while being served by Upper Valley Industries in Rexburg. Those that knew Barry also knew that he had impeccable manners and was absolutely truly genuine and kind. He called everyone, no matter their stature or age, sir or ma'am. He never failed to say, please or thank you. He always asked after one's loved ones. Barry had a perfect memory, too. He could tell you the address of each residence he and his family ever lived at. He could rattle off old phone #'s, now defunct. He remembered the dialogue and emotion of past interactions. He waxed poetic of his mom's southern cooking and his sister in law's enchiladas. He chuckled with nostalgia of his dad's stern antics. Barry, most distinctly, was a loving being. His warmth was personal; his memories were emotional. He told you, every time you saw him, spoke to him, left him, or hung up the phone: that he, sure does love you. We who knew Barry, knew that we were better off for it. Although fighting several life threatening illnesses during his last 15 years of life (he was known in the medical community as the man with 9 lives), he remained a true friend to so many people in his community. He was revered for his kindness, gratitude and unwavering witty humor. He would often be seen walking all over Rexburg and Sugar City just to say hi to a dear friend. Barry had no enemies and harbored no ill will nor judgment toward any other person. Barry fought to the end with resilience, charm, and dignity. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Pamela, and is survived by his brothers Ezekiel, Corey (Cathy), and Robert, and many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. Barry was developmentally delayed, but for us that knew him, that was the least useful facet to describe Barry. Barry was a brave, noble, and honorable soul. The family would like to thank the caring, compassionate staff at Carriage Cove and Madison Memorial Hospital; Doctors' Heiner, Redd, Bates, Lofgran, and Clark; Frank & Wendy Hadry; Vicki Grover; Karen Seipert; Pastor Joe Lacey; Tony Ahlrich; Tauna Nelson, Kalley Jo Wheat; and the countless friends and family of Barry for their love and kindness. Funeral services will be held at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg at 11a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019, with Pastor Joe Lacey officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home prior to services. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.flammfh.com. Barry 7/10/1951 - 12/22/2019Barnard