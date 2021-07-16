Douglas Kay Barnes, 86, of Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully on the morning of July 10, 2021, with his wife, Ginny, by his side. Doug was born April 24, 1935, in Pocatello, Idaho to Edmund and Elena Barnes. He graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1953. Doug was honored to serve his country in the United States Air Force for 4 years. On June 22, 1957, he married Virginia Wilson of Crestline, California in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was the proud father of two children, Angie and Rick. For many years Doug was Parts Manager at Ron Sayer. Doug treasured time spent with family and nearby parents at their vacation home in Island Park. He loved the outdoors, hunting, camping, fishing, and was a passionate golfer playing in weekly tournaments in Idaho Falls. He laughed along while being razzed for the low-slung bucket hat he wore on multiple treasured trips to Hawaii, often while enjoying a few Mai Tais(called Tai Mais after the second). For 60 years he enjoyed morning coffee with friends at the North Highway Café. Watching his granddaughter, Cat, play hockey brought out his genuine smile. Doug was sparing with words. As his granddaughter, Grace noted, "he taught me that I don't always have to fill the silence to be seen". Doug had a cheerful attitude and keen wit, still joking with his caregivers even in his final days. He always had a kind and loving word for family, friends, and strangers. Doug will forever be remembered for a life well lived and as a fine model for others to follow. He is survived by his wife Ginny; daughter Angie (Larry)Dangremond; son Rick (Denise) Barnes; and 3 grandchildren: Kelsey, Grace, and Catherine; and his brother Bruce (Lillian) Barnes. Friends and family are invited to join together for a memorial gathering scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 1 St Street, Idaho Falls. Military rites will be performed at 3 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Douglas 4/24/1935 - 7/10/2021Kay Barnes
