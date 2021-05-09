Robert James Barnes, 86, of Lewisville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at his home. Robert was born on December 16, 1934, in Idaho Falls, to Edwin Rufus and Mary Alta Ball Barnes. He grew up in Lewisville and graduated from Rigby High School class of 1953 and attended Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho. On February 12, 1960, he married Kay Francis Schwendiman in the Idaho Falls Temple. Together they raised 1 daughter and 4 boys: Cindy, Alan, Bradley, Randal, and Layne. Robert worked for the Menan Co-op, 14 years as the Jefferson County Clerk, Peter Pan Sea Foods in Alaska, and Ricks College Cafeteria. Robert took care of Kay for 5 years as she battled cancer, she passed away on January 8, 1982. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served two years in the Los Angeles California mission. Throughout his life he served in various church callings including ward clerk; later in his life, he served as an Ordinance Worker in the Idaho Falls and Rexburg Temples, a calling he loved for many years. Robert enjoyed gardening, farming, making caramels, English Toffee, family gatherings, road trips to visit family, visiting with his neighbors, and enjoying his home in Lewisville. He is survived by his daughter, Cindy Kay (Jerry) Bates of Rigby, Idaho; his sons: Robert Alan (Julie) Barnes of Salem, Utah, Bradley James Barnes of Lewisville, Idaho, Randal E. Barnes of St. Maries, Idaho, and Layne Schwendiman (Shelly) Barnes of Logan, Utah; 17 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 2 arriving in June. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kay Francis Schwendiman Barnes; his parents Edwin and Alta; brothers: Gene Barnes, Milton Barnes, and Douglas Barnes; and his sister, Norma Clark. The family will receive friends from 9:00-11:00 a.m., on Monday, May 10, 2021, at the Lewisville 1st Ward Building, 101 E. Main Street, Lewisville. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m., at the Lewisville cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Robert 12/16/1934 - 5/5/2021James Barnes
