Tausha Nichole Barnett 35, of Ririe, Idaho passed away August 8, 2020. She passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones at the University of Utah Hospital. Tausha was born born April 24, 1985 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to ShaRee Jenson and Braxton Barnett. She grew up to love her hometown Ririe, Idaho where she spent the remainder of her days. Tausha gave birth to her beautiful daughter Savayah Rae Peterson May 16, 2014. Savy was the best thing in Tausha's life. Savy is Tausha's mini-me. She brought her life so much happiness and laughter. Tausha was preceded in death by her Sister, Taylor, Grandmother JoAnn Hampton, Grandparents Vance and Lila Barnett and Grandfather Monte Jenson. Tausha is survived by her beautiful daughter, Savy; parents, Russell and ShaRee Jenson, Braxton Barnett, Sister, Tabitha (James) Newman, Brother Blake (Elizabeth) Jenson, Sister, Brittnee, and Grandparents, Morrell and Judy Hampton, Grandmother, Katherine Jenson. The family will be holding a memorial in her honor on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 10:00 - 11:00 am at 4629 E 100 N Rigby, ID 83442. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com. Tausha 4/24/1985 - 8/8/2020Nichole Barnett
