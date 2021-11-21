Felisa Hernandez, 93, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 18, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was under the care of Encompass Hospice and her daughter, Olga Orchard. Felisa was born April 18, 1928, in Mazatenango, Guatemala, to Ermojenes Sotomayor and Maria Jacoba Barrera Sotomayor. She grew up and graduated high school from Guatemala. She also attended Universidad de San Carlos and received her Bachelors in Nursing. On May 5, 1956, she married Julio Daniel Hernandez Espinoza in Guatemala City, Guatemala. Felisa and Julio made their home in Guatemala City. Felisa was a professional nurse in Guatemala and an excellent seamstress her whole life. She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Idaho Falls 17th Ward Spanish Branch. She enjoyed sewing, crafts, making clothing, and loved Mountain Dew. Felisa is survived by her son, Jorge Rolando Hernandez of Guatemala; son, Rony Adalberto Guardiola of Missouri; daughter, Olga Marina Orchard of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Ruth America Hernandez of Guatemala; son, Daniel Neftali Hernandez of Colorado; son, Herbert Leonel Hernandez of Washington; son, Julio Moises Hernandez of Guatemala; sister, Guadalupe Pacheco of Guatemala; brother, Antolin Pacheco of Guatemala; 35 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ermojenes and Maria Jacoba Barrera Sotomayor; her husband, Julio Daniel Hernandez Espinoza; and her sister, Rosario Pacheco. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road, with Bishop Ross Hinckley officiating. The family will visit with friends from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Monday at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road, and Tuesday from 10:00 to 10:45 am prior. Burial will be in the Iona Cemetery. Services will be broadcast live at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Felisa 4/18/1928 - 11/18/2021Sotomayor Barrera de Hernandez