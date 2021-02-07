Rebecca Barrera, 33, of Idaho Falls, passed away on January 30, 2021, at her home. Rebecca, lovingly called Becca, Becky or George by her close family and friends, was born January 7, 1988, in Rapid City, SD, to Douglas Barry Blount and Mary Jo Maxey Waters. She attended Iona Elementary, Rocky Mountain Middle School, and Bonneville High School. She also attended Idaho State University. On September 25, 2017, she married the love of her life, Miguel Angel Barrera in Idaho Falls, ID. They have three children, Miguel Cristoban, Isaiha Bradlee, and Mya Jo. She attended Watersprings Church. Rebecca had a passion for horseback riding, fishing, biking, hiking, swimming, floating rivers, camping, shooting, and traveling. She loved her dogs, Sam, Moe, Marley, and her cats, Mena and Canelo. Rebecca had a bright and energetic personality and was known for making people around her laugh. She made friends everywhere she went. She touched many lives with her generosity and love for others. Most of all, she cherished her family. Her life was a living example of Ephesians 4:32 — "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ." Rebecca is survived by her husband, Miguel Angel Barrera of Idaho Falls, ID; children, Miguel Cristoban Barrera, Isaiha Bradlee Barrera, and Mya Jo Barrera, all of Idaho Falls, ID; parents, Mary and Michael Waters of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Colin Michael (Laurin) Waters of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Austin Andrew (Blaiken) Waters of Idaho Falls, ID; and brother, Tyler Wellman Waters of Idaho Falls, ID; parents-in-law, Catalina and Agustin Barrera of Idaho Falls, ID; and grandparents, Dale and Betty Waters of Winner, SD. She was preceded in death by her father, Douglas Barry Blount; sister, Julie Ann Jorgenson; grandmother, Betty Blount; and grandparents, Russ and Lorraine Maxey. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 12, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, with Pastor Gordon Boyle officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10 - 10:45 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Services will be broadcast live at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Rebecca 1/7/1988 - 1/30/2021Barrera
