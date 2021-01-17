Brenda Lee Barrett, 64, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 14, 2021, at her home. Brenda was born March 19, 1956, in Blackfoot, ID, to Virgil Bentley and Janette Fanning Bentley. She grew up and attended schools in Blackfoot and graduated from Blackfoot High School. On December 16, 1977, she married Quentin Gene Barrett in Idaho Falls. They had three daughters, Annie, Traci and Jamie. Brenda and Quentin made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed playing bingo and spending time with her daughters and grandchildren. Brenda is survived by her daughters, Annie (Dennis Fox) Barrett Fox, Traci (Lucas) Calhoun, and Jamie (Travis) Steele; brother, Bill (Mitsue) Bentley of Henderson, NV; brother, Doug (Tina Sanders) Bentley of Galveston, TX; and 9 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Janette Bentley; husband, Quentin Gene Barrett; brother, Jody Bentley; granddaughters, Caitlyn Paige and Mackenzie Lyn; and grandson, Noah Daniel. Private family services will be held. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Brenda 3/19/1956 - 1/14/2021Barrett
