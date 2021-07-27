Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@postregister.com for help creating one.
Roger Kenneth Barrett, 75, of Idaho Falls, passed away July 24, 2021, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Roger was born August 1, 1945, in Vancouver, Washington, to Kenneth Paul Barrett and Vola Joy Potter Barrett. He grew up in Butte, Montana, and graduated high school in Helena, Montana. Roger served in the United States Army Reserve for six years. He attended Carroll College, Ricks College, and then graduated from Brigham Young University. On August 13, 2010, he married Vicki Ann Bramwell. Roger was a school teacher, principal, and administrator for 30 years. He loved teaching and was influential to many students who remembered him years later. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served a mission in the southern California mission. Roger enjoyed sports, gardening, bicycling, fast cars, dancing, and was a true patriot of this country. He enjoyed building homes, but most important was spending time with his family and beautifying his home and yard. Roger is survived by his loving wife, Vicki Ann Barrett; brothers, Dwight Barrett and Greg Barrett; eight children, Adam (Stephanie), Jared (Aimee), Roger, Freeman (Renee), Sherry (Nate) Anderson, Sterling (Christine), Aaron, Golden (Julie); 33 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at the Sand Creek 2nd Ward, 2545 Mesa Street. The family will visit with friends Tuesday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Wednesday from 9-9:30 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Lincoln Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Roger 8/1/1945 - 7/24/2021Kenneth Barrett