Richfield, Utah - Our kind and beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Harrison James Barrus, age 87, of Richfield, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2019 at the home of a daughter in Vernal, Utah, with his loving wife at his side. He was the middle child and only son born to Benjamin Harrison and Jessie Mildred Black Barrus on October 27, 1932 in Pocatello, Idaho. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the age of 21 to the Central Atlantic States Mission. Harrison married the love of his life, Roma Miller, August 10, 1956, in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. He graduated with a BS degree from Ricks College in 1956, and an MS Degree from BYU in 1985, while also serving as a religion instructor. Harrison served 4 missions with his beloved wife: a CES Mission to Bangalore, India in 1995; a mission to Baltimore, Maryland in 1999; a mission at Cove Fort in 2004 and a mission at the Deseret Citrus and Cattle Ranch in Florida in 2006. From 1967 to 69 he taught Seminary in St. John's, Arizona; he then moved his family to Terreton, Idaho in 1970, and in 1974 he homesteaded 320 acres there. From 1985 to 1989 he served as the CES Coordinator in Pensacola, Florida. From 1989 to 1995 he served over the CES Physical facilities in the Cedar City, Utah, area. He and Roma moved to Richfield in 2015 to be with Clara. In the past couple of years, they have been back and forth between Vernal and Richfield. Harrison has been very active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving as a Bishop; in a Stake Presidency; as a Counselor in the Maryland, Baltimore, Mission Presidency; and as ward and Stake Missionary multiple times. For the past 5 years, Harrison has suffered with dementia, but he never lost his sense of humor or his testimony of Jesus Christ. He spent his entire life teaching others the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Harrison is survived by his loving wife, Roma, of Richfield; children: Harrison and Nancy Barrus of Sunrise, Florida; Roy and Jodi Barrus of Centerville, Utah; Vaughn and Pam Barrus of Centerfield, Utah; Steven and Angela Barrus of North Bend, Washington; Jessie and Kris Hansen of Toquerville, Utah; Mary Weimer of Maple Valley, Washington; Clara and Travis Pickett of Richfield, Utah; Charlotte and Delmer Hyde of Vernal, Utah; John and Marnie Barrus, of Vernal, Utah; 43 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; sister, Rosalyn Jessie Sharp of Rexburg, Idaho; and a brother-in-law: Roy Birkhead of Idaho Falls, Idaho. He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Charlotte Heaton, Shirley Birkhead, Carolyn Kimber; brother's-in-law: Orlande Heaton, Steve Kimber, Guy Sharp and a son-in-law: Kirk Smith. Funeral services will be held Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the Richfield 7th LDS Ward Chapel, 159 North 400 West in Richfield, where friends may call for viewing Friday morning from 9:00 to 10:30 prior to the services. Graveside services and burial will be on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. in the Cedron Cemetery in Cedron, Idaho under the care of the Springer Turner Funeral Home of Richfield and Salina, Utah. Harrison 10/27/2019 - 11/5/2019James Barrus