Barthel Stanley E. Barthel Stanley E. Barthel, 78, of Idaho Falls and formerly of Blackfoot, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, January 23, 2021. Stanley was born on April 28, 1942, in Burwell, Nebraska to Carl and Iva Boettcher Barthel. He grew up in the Sand Hills of Nebraska and attended Burwell High School. He married Carolyn Harley and they had two sons: Brian and Kalin. They were later divorced. In 1984, he married Carlene F. White in Jackson, Wyoming. They had one son, Tyler Barthel. Stanley was a rancher and horse breeder. He earned a Lifetime Breeding Achievement of the American Paint Horse Association, as well as earning the local achievement with the Regional Paint Horse Clubs. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife, Carlene Barthel of Idaho Falls, ID; his children: Tyler (Laura) Barthel of Idaho Falls, ID, Kalin (Tammy) Barthel of Farmers Branch, TX, and Kindra Baler of Wickenburg, AZ; his siblings: Shirley (Lloyd) Lytlle of Burwell, NE, and Rodney Barthel of Pilot Point, TX; 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters: Carolyn, Phyllis, and Virginia; his brother, Eugene; his son Brian; and his grandson Martin Cole. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Westernsprings Cowboy Church, 4250 South 25th East, Idaho Falls, ID 83404. A celebration of life will be held at 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at the Teton Event Center, 3885 Crestwood Lane, Idaho Falls with Pastor Scotty Brown officiating. There will be fellowship and food following the celebration. Graveside will be in Burwell, NE in July. Cremation is under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com.