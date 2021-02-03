Linda J. Bartlett, 72, passed away from pancreatic cancer on January 22, 2021 at her home in Steamboat Springs, CO, with family at her side. She was born February 19, 1948 in Idaho Falls, ID to Mildred and Jay Adamson. She deeply loved her parents, her brother, and their Iona acreage. She always had at least one horse starting at age 6, along with a milk cow, calves, pigs, sheep, ducks, and chickens. Linda graduated from Bonneville High School and was later married to John W. (Jack) Bartlett from 1969 through 2001. They raised their two daughters mostly in Firth, ID on Snake River waterfront where she continued to nurture a 'McDonald's Farm' of pet animals. Linda was a person for whom feeding and caring for her animals during the harsh Eastern Idaho winters was a source of joy. It made her feel good that they had enough to eat and a place to get out of the weather. Linda was a rural Idahoan to her core and was happiest outdoors. From summiting the Grand Teton with Jack to scouting boundless high plains throughout the intermountain West, her fascination with the desert, rocks, and fossils was profound. High desert held true majesty for her. She was also an excellent marksman and loved to pack in on horseback and hunt; elk was her preference but she dearly loved venison. Fishing in pristine upper lakes in the summer or ice fishing in the winter were other places you could find her smiling. Love of her dear friends, family, and her animals, especially horses, were central to Linda's well-being. Thanks to her mentors, Ray Hunt and Dale Harwood, she was known for training young horses and 'putting the first 30 days on them' for their owners. She joyfully volunteered with a therapeutic riding program for individuals with special needs. She was also an accomplished obedience trainer and cared deeply for her dogs. Linda spent 'non-outdoor' time working for Mountain Bell, selling real estate, driving school bus and helping in the school lunchroom, working for Albertsons headquarters, and working for Melaleuca. At all of those times, she would report that 'I love what I do and the people I work with.' Linda will be remembered by all who loved her as one of the kindest, happiest, and most decent people they have ever met. She simply didn't have a cross word to say, about anyone, and her lesson for us is to be gentle with the world. In her honor, reach out with a kind word or deed and make someone's day better. Linda is survived by her daughters, Brandi Bartlett of McCall, ID and Joni Bartlett of Denver, CO; brother, Randy Adamson of Idaho Falls; and four grandchildren. Linda's family wants to thank her partner, Tom, the staff at Northwest Colorado Health Hospice, and the Yampa Valley Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions sent to Sublette County Rock Hounds Club, Attn: Jim Gray, P.O. Box 1351, Big Piney, WY 83113. A service and celebration of Linda's life will be held at a later date. Please feel free to reach out to the family via this website: https://www.yampavalleyfh.com/obituary/linda-bartlett Linda 2/19/1948 - 1/22/2021J Bartlett
