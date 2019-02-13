Charles Arlin Bartschi passed away peacefully at the Homestead Assisted Living in Rexburg, Idaho, Monday, February 11, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born August 29, 1934, in Georgetown, Idaho, to LeGrand and Julia Lindsay Bartschi. He was welcomed to the world by older brother Max Edgar and his two sisters, Shirley and Beverly Jean. Arlin attended schools in the Nounan Valley until he entered high school. He graduated from Montpelier High School in May of 1952. He served a mission to New Zealand for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from 1954 to 1957. After his mission he attended Utah State University where he met his sweetheart, Karolyn Ward. They were married in June of 1959 in the Logan Utah Temple. Arlin graduated from Utah State University in 1961 with a degree in technical education. He accepted his first teaching job in Logan, Utah, as a seminary teacher. Months later, he was asked to go to Sugar City, Idaho, and teach seminary in the Sugar-Salem School District. In 1969 he was hired at Ricks College in the technical education department teaching wood-working, cabinet making, and building construction. He taught at Ricks College for another 28 years, retiring in 1998. Arlin loved teaching. He made lifelong friends with students, fellow teachers, and administrators. After retirement he and his wife, Karolyn, served a mission in St. George, Utah. Arlin loved church history and enjoyed serving at various historical sights in Southern Utah. At the conclusion of their mission, they made plans to stay part-time in Sugar City and St. George, splitting their time between the two places they called home. Arlin spent a lifetime serving in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many capacities including: Sunday School and Primary teacher, the Mutual program, and Seminary Teacher. He also served as a counselor to Bishop Ferron Sonderegger for five years. He then served an additional eight years as Bishop of the Sugar City 1st ward which included the time of the Teton Dam Flood. He was instrumental with the clean-up and rebuilding of Sugar City. He later served as second counselor to Robert Pederson in the Ricks College 2nd Stake Presidency. Arlin is survived by his wife Karolyn of Sugar City; children Craig (Pam) Bartschi of Star, Idaho: Bryan (Jodi) Bartschi of Wilford: Lisa Tolman of Sugar City: Cheree (Zane) Palmer of Sugar City: Max (Marinda) Bartschi of Newdale. Arlin and Karolyn found great joy in their 24 grandchildren and 18 great-grandkids. He was preceded in death by his youngest daughter, Rosanne, a great grandson, Montee LeGrand Bartschi, and his parents and siblings. The family would like to thank all the caregivers who served Arlin so selflessly. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Humanitarian Fund. Services will be held at the Sugar City Grey Church on Center Street Saturday, February 16, at 1 p.m. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 15, at the Sugar City Grey Church from 5:30 - 7:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 to 12:45 p.m. at the church prior to services. Burial will be in the Sugar City Cemetery under the direction of Flamm Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com. Arlin 8/29/1934 - 2/11/2019Bartschi