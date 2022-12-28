Carol Ann Bateman, 79, passed away from natural causes at ERIMC in Idaho Falls, Idaho on December 23, 2022. Carol Ann was born July 23, 1943 in Provo, Utah to her parents, Lois and Rex Schow. She was the oldest having one younger brother, named Phil. She continued to live in Provo and graduated high school. After high school she went on with her schooling at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. She graduated in August of 1965 with her bachelors degree in elementary education. On March 5, 1971 she married the love of her life, Kenneth Bateman. They got married in Jackson Hole. Later on February 5, 1982 they were able to get sealed for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple. Carol Ann and Ken welcomed two children, Melinda the oldest and then two years later had a son named Howard. Carol Ann taught both 3rd and 5th grade. She also had the opportunity to teach her daughter's (Melinda) 3rd grade class. Carol Ann and Ken had four wonderful grandchildren, Connor, MaKenna, Evan, and Kaison. Carol Ann loved serving in the Primary in her church. She also loved crocheting blankets, baby blankets, and burp cloths. Anyone who knew Carol Ann probably received either a baby blanket or a burp cloth from her. She also had a love of animals, especially for a lifetime full of dogs. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rex Schow, and Lois Glines Schow. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Bateman, and her children, Melinda (John) Lent and Howard (Jodi) Bateman, and her four grandchildren Connor, MaKenna, Evan, and Kaison. And her brother Phil (Diane) Schow. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, December 30, 2022, at the Taylor Ward Building, 1101 East 1250 North. The family will meet with friends Thursday evening from 6:00 - 7:30 pm at Nalder Funeral Home (110 W. Oak Street) in Shelley and Friday morning from 10:00 - 10:40 am at the church. Burial will be in the Taylor Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Carol 7/23/1943 - 12/23/2022Ann Bateman
