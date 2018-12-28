Dennis Mack Bateman, 78, of Iona, passed away December 26, 2018, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Dennis was born November 8, 1940, in Murray, Utah, to Mack ElRay Bateman and Leola Kemp Bateman. He grew up in Utah and Star Valley, Wyoming, and graduated from Star Valley High School in Afton, Wyoming. Dennis served in the U.S. Army and the National Guard earning the rank of Private. On December 5, 1958, he married Wylene Ivie Bateman in Etna, Wyoming. To this union were born four children Jed, Jay, Debbie and Curtis. Dennis and Wylene made their home in Iona, Idaho, where Dennis worked as a police officer for The City of Idaho Falls for 25 years. Dennis retired in 1988. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various capacities. Dennis enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, serving his family and others. He was a jack of all trades. Dennis especially loved his family. Dennis is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Wylene Bateman; son, Jay (Lisa) Bateman of Ucon, ID; daughter, Debbie (Jeff) Wheeler of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Curtis (Lisa) Bateman of Iona, ID; sister, Bonnie (Jerry) Cosgrove of CA; brother, Gary Bateman of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Pam (LeRoy) Erickson of Boise, ID; sister, Sandy (Steve) Hankel of Boise, ID; 20 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Jed Dennis Bateman. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Monday, December 31, 2018, at the Iona 5th Ward, 7555 North 55 East, with Bishop Ryan J. Reeves officiating. The family will visit with friends Sunday from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road, and Monday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior, at the church. Burial will be in the Iona Cemetery. Military Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Dennis 11/8/1940 - 12/26/2018Mack Bateman