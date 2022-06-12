Alfred "Burdette" Bates was born August 29, 1939 to Ralph and June Bell Bates in Idaho Falls Idaho, and passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on June 8, 2022. He was a graduate of Firth High School. Burdette met Sharon Webb while shearing sheep at her family's farm a few years later, they were married in June 1960. They were together for almost 25 years before divorcing in 1981. Four children were born into this union. Burdette met Tena (Tickle) Henderson at a church dance in June 1981, after some encouragement from his co-workers to go to the dance. He said "his first dance with Tena he had never had that kind of feeling before and knew she was the one for him". They were married in August 7th, 1981 after a whirlwind courtship. With this union he gained 4 bonus children. He was the father they never knew they needed. He loved them as much as he own children and accepted them with open arms. He was a man of many trades Sheep Shearer, Milk truck driver, Ice cream maker at Farr's, bus driver, butcher, and a janitor. He was known by his family as the inventor. He was a hard worker and always found a way to fix or invent whatever it was he set his mind to. He got the title of Papa from his first grandchild, who couldn't say grandpa, only papa and it stuck!. He was a big kid at heart and that's what made him the best Papa to his 46 grandchildren. He always knew what to say and how to say it. He got them to mind "instantly" and then said to their parents, "see that's how ya do it." He didn't have to say it more than once he made it look so easy. He just had a way with kids. He is survived by his wife Tena Bates, 8 Children, Karen (Dave) Williams, Tammy Golder, Dave Bates, Wendy (Burt) Goodyear, Teresa (Lenny Coleman) Turner, Frank (Jeanie) Henderson, Brenda (Josh) Munger, Faylynn (Brian) Howell, 46 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. His sisters Faye Jaszkowiak, Patricia Hall, Sharon Ahmed, Jean Harshmen and his brother LaWayne Bates. He was preceded in death, by his parents, one brother, his grandparents on both sides, and two grandchildren. As well as many aunts and uncles. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at the Firth Stake Center, (823 N 675 E) in Basalt. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6:00 till 7:30 p.m. at Nalder Funeral Home, (110 West Oak Street Shelley) and Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. till 10:40 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Goshen Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Alfred 8/29/1939 - 6/8/2022Burdette Bates