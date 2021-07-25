Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Larry D Bates of St. Anthony, Idaho passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021 in Rexburg, Idaho at Homestead Assisted Living. Larry was born April 6, 1938 in St. Anthony, Idaho, the son of Alton Eugene and Dorothy Larson Bates. As a youth, Larry was always busy. He could be found at one of the local gas stations or in front of the bar making money by shining shoes. He attended schools in Fremont County and graduated from South Fremont High School. Following graduation, he and a friend, Amil Quail drove to Seattle, Washington. There they stayed at a local boarding house. This is where he met Donna Louise McMillan, the daughter of the owners of the boarding house. They married on November 2, 1959 in Seattle, Washington. Larry worked for Boeing for a few years until layoffs, then he began working for Cadillac Plastics. This would become his career that would transfer him to Arizona, Colorado, and finally Alaska. He retired from Cadillac Plastics as Regional Sales Manager in 1993. He made one final move, and that was back to St. Anthony, Idaho where he started. Larry's favorite things to do were hunting, fishing and golfing. He especially loved to tinker and take things apart. Problem with this was that he couldn't put things back together again. This would give his son-in-law Robert something to do when he would come to visit. Larry is survived by his daughters; Dixie (Robert) Blea of Anchorage, Alaska and Jodie Mckay of Mesa, Arizona. A sister, Nila Jean Mackert of Richmond, Virginia, five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Donna Bates, his parents, Alton and Dorothy Bates and two sisters, Patricia Miller and Sherry Butterfield. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, and will be announced closer to the time. Larry 4/6/1938 - 3/31/2021D. Bates