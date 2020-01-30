Michelle Lyn Battleson, 39, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 27, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Michelle was born December 4, 1980, in Rexburg, Idaho, to Robert Louis Battleson and Ruth Ladawn Monson Battleson. She grew up and attended schools in Ucon, Idaho, and graduated from Bonneville High School. Michelle worked at the INL as a custodian. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Michelle enjoyed playing games, family gatherings and cooking. She especially loved Christmas and shopping for others. Michelle is survived by her loving parents, Robert and LaDawn Battleson of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Michael Robert (Lezlie) Battleson of Star Valley, WY; brother, Kelly Andrew Battleson of Ammon, ID; sister, Sheri Dawn (Chad) Leonard of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Jeremy L. Battleson of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Jason Geffory (Calli) Battleson of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Brent Ryan (Mandy) Battleson of Star Valley, WY; sister, Nicole Ann Battleson of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Kristine Marie (Tim) Boyd of Ammon, ID; brother, Brandon James Battleson of Idaho Falls, ID; sister-in-law, Kimberley Battleson of Idaho Falls, ID; twelve nephews, twelve nieces and two great nieces. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ruby and Truman Godfrey and Andrew N. and Angelina Tracy Monson. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Ucon Ward, 10854 North 41 East, with Bishop Hondo Hudman officiating. The family will visit with friends from Tuesday from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road, and Wednesday from 10:00-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Ucon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Michelle 12/4/1980 - 1/27/2020Lyn Battleson