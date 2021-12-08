Kaye Olsen Baugh finally gave up the fight with metastatic kidney cancer and its complications on December 4th, 2021 at 9:30 am. She always had a strong heart - literally, emotionally, and mentally - which helped her meet and overcome the many difficulties and challenges she faced while battling life's hardships and finally the cancer that took her life. Kaye was kind, loving and a good friend. She loved to read, do crafts, and build Legos. She was the consummate homemaker, creating a home that was fun, beautiful and peaceful, but she didn't like to cook and she didn't like vegetables. She loved her family above all else. She truly understood and lived the adage that "family is a matter of the heart". She embraced kids, stepkids and grandkids, semi-adopted family, and close friends-that-are-like-family with equal love and support. As much as she loved family, she loved the Gospel and going to the Temple. She was thrilled to be able to attend for the final time on September 7th to witness her daughter's marriage and be sealed to her. She felt honored to serve a mission at the Idaho Falls Temple Visitor Center with her husband Jim, who predeceased her. While Kaye will be missed by all who knew and loved her, we are all happy for her to be done with these earthly struggles so she can be whole and joyful again with all her family in heaven. A private graveside service will be held at the Logan Cemetery at a later date. To leave condolences, please visit www.BuckMurphy.com Kaye 5/2/1938 - 12/4/2021Baugh