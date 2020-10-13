Chi Ann Roberts Baum, 60, passed away October 11, 2020, at her home in Ashton, Idaho. Chi Ann was born March 14, 1960, in Moscow, Idaho to John David Roberts Sr., and Patty Sue Branson Roberts. Growing up, she attended schools in Massachusetts, and Blackfoot, Idaho, and attended Ricks College for a year. She was working in Idaho Falls when she met the love of her life, Russell Kent Baum. They were married May 14, 1989 and resided at Kent's family farm. Chi Ann helped Kent raise Julie, Jamie, and Ryan, Kent's three children, and loved her life as wife and mother. In May of 1994, Rachel Celeste was born to them and Chi Ann's happiness was complete. Chi Ann loved her life, her home, her family, cooking for holidays and entertaining their many friends and family members. She enjoyed raising chickens and adopted a few cats who needed a loving caretaker. She was preceded in death by her sweetheart Kent in September of 2019. She is survived by her children, Julie (Craig) Snelders, Ryan Baum, Jamie (Kenny) Garrett, Rachel (Austin) Leatham; her mother, Patty Sue Gaithers; her father, John Roberts, Sr.; her brothers, John (Samara) Roberts, Jr., and Jerry (Dena) Smith; and grandchildren, Peyton, Ethan, Caleb, Cooper, Logan, Brevyn, Riley. She was preceded in death by her husband Kent, and her step-father Bill Gaither. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 15, at the Ashton 3rd Ward Chapel, 1313 North 3600 East, with Bishop Curt Judy officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday morning from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. Interment will be in the Pineview Cemetery under the direction of Baxter Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com. Chi Ann 3/14/1960 - 10/11/2020Baum
