Donald Eugene Baxter, 77, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 12, 2021, at his home. He was under the care of Brio Hospice. Don was born April 16, 1944, in Tiffin, Ohio, to Jack Everett Baxter and Opal Mae Hoyda Baxter. He was raised by Opal and his stepfather, Irvin Sendelbach. He grew up and attended schools in Tiffin, OH, and graduated from Columbian High School. Immediately after graduation from high school, he attended Navy training. He was stationed in Idaho Falls in 1964, where he met and married Janet "Jan" Blinn on June 4, 1965. Don and Jan were stationed briefly at Groton Naval Base in Connecticut before returning to Idaho Falls, Idaho, in 1970, where Don worked as a nuclear engineer for INL. He was a member of the USSVI veterans group. Earlier In his life, he enjoyed mentoring youth through the Idaho Falls Youth Bowlers Association (YABA). He enjoyed playing golf, boating at Palisades, volunteer work with Camp Magical Moments, and also loved the Ohio State Buckeyes. Don is survived by his loving wife, Jan Baxter of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Gary Baxter; daughter, Amy McCall; sister, Cindy Sendelbach; brother, Greg (Candy) Sendelbach; brother, Michael (Sue) Baxter; brother, David Baxter; grandson, Evan McCall; grandson, Noah Baxter; grandson Jacob Bruce; granddaughter Stormy Barnes; and one great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Mike Baxter, and sister Sandra Baxter. A Gathering will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., Thursday, August 19, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue in Idaho Falls, with Veterans Rites to follow. Military Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and the USSVI Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Don 4/16/1944 - 8/12/2021Baxter
