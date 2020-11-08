Audrey Bean Bean Audrey Hansen Bean, 82, passed away peacefully at her home in Blackfoot, Idaho. She was born in Mayfield, Utah to Angus and Olive Hansen. She had two sisters, and a brother who died in infancy. She graduated from Manti High School and earned a BS degree in English and French from Utah State University. She taught English and journalism at Shelley High School for twelve years. In 1967, Audrey married Robert Bean and became stepmother to four young girls. She and Robert subsequently had three children of their own. Audrey was a dedicated wife and mother. Audrey enjoyed skiing, fishing, and camping with her family and never seemed to miss a sporting event or school activity. In addition to taking care of thefarm she purchased in retirement, Audrey spent her retirement years gardening, traveling, exploring the great outdoors, and attending her grandchildren's sporting events. While being a dedicated mother, wife and working professional, Audrey found the time to excel at cooking, photography and free lance writing. She was a fierce competitor at the National Beef and Chicken Cook-offs in the 1980s. She worked on a wild game cookbook in her spare time and elevated the weekday meals at the Bean house with entrees like trout almandine and roasted pheasant. She won several awards for her photography. Audrey was a woman of great strength, character and determination. She will be remembered for her independence, intelligence and caring nature. We would like to thank the kind professionals at Comfort Care and Blackfoot Home Health and Hospice for the exceptional care they gave her. Audrey will be greatly missed as a mother, grandmother and friend. She is survived by her children Tom (Connie) Bean of Shelley, Karla Bean (Samir Naser) of Portland, OR, Mike (Melissa) Bean of Rocklin, CA, her step daughters Barbara (Grant) Swanson of Newnan, GA , Verna (Duane) Carr of Lakeview, MI , Paula (Greg) Betthauser of Kalispell, MT and Lori (Mark) Otteson of Pocatello, ID, her eighteen grandchildren and her sister, Betty. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Bean, her parents and her sister, Elaine. A memorial service will be held at Hawker Funeral Home at 11am on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Family will meet with friends starting at 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home. Those who attend are asked to wear a mask and observe social distancing. Due to the recent health concerns, those who would like to participate in the service from home are invited to view the service on a live broadcast at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com/page/broadcasting Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.