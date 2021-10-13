Our beloved husband and father, Melvin Jaques Bean, passed away peacefully at home on October 10, 2021, at the age of 89. Melvin was born on April 6, 1932, in Sugar City, Madison County, Idaho, the son of Leffel Addison Bean and Constance Jaques Bean. Melvin, being the last child, grew up in a loving family of four sisters, Norma, Agnes, Helen, Flora May and one brother, Clark. Melvin attended schools in Sugar City, where in high school he enjoyed playing his cornet and marching in parades and various state band competitions. He excelled in sports, especially football. Their team only lost one game in three years. He continued his education at Rick's College where he also played football for a year. On July 28, 1950, he married the love of his life, Winona Harris, in the Idaho Falls Temple. They just celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary last summer. Melvin enlisted in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War Conflict for four years, where he graduated from electrician school in the upper 90th percentile of his class. He was assigned duty on a US troop transport, The USS Andrew Jackson, carrying troops from San Francisco to Hawaii and on to Alaska. He spent 18 months on Guam with the remaining years spent in Hong Kong on shore patrol. In the four years of his Navy career and throughout his life, the Word of Wisdom was never a problem. He never touched tobacco or alcohol and set a good example to all those around him. After an honorary discharge from the Navy, he returned to Sugar city to be with his family, Winona and young son, Dwayne. Five children Peggy, Linda, Layne, Diane, and Evonne would soon follow, making the family complete. He commenced to work in the Sugar City Furniture & Hardware Store, owned and operated by his father. Due to declining heath, his father gave him the keys to the store and told him he could "sink or swim." With lots of hard work, swim he did. With his uncle, Harold Bean's, sound advice, he built the store up where he continued to own and operate it with his son Dwayne until his declining health in 2017. A member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he had many callings. Some of his favorites included serving on the Ricks's College Campus as a Bishop's Counselor, High Counselor, and Stake Sunday School President, where he was privileged to have his son, Layne, as one of his counselors. Melvin and Winona faithfully served as officiators in the Idaho Falls Temple, where they worked for many years and continued their service in the Rexburg Temple Baptistry after it was dedicated. Melvin was a true outdoors man. He loved the mountains, hiking, fishing, hunting, picnicking, gardening, and working in his yard. Above all, he loved his family the most and was a good example to them. He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Winona; children, Dwayne (Lynn) Bean of Sugar City, Idaho, Peggy (Kyle) Barclay of Kennewick, Washington, Linda (Dave) Milliken of Layton, Utah, Diane (Lyle) Simmons of Rexburg, Idaho, Evonne (Alan) Lancaster of Syracuse, Utah; 17 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leffel and Constance Bean; son, Layne Bean; grandsons, Robert Bean and Cody Simmons; brother, Clark Bean; sisters, Norma Browning, Agnes Eddington, Helen Hammer, and Flora May Bird. Funeral services will being at 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 18, at the Sugar City Gray Chapel. Family will receive friends from 5:00-6:30 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home and from 10:00-10:45 a.m., Monday, October 18, 2021, at the Sugar City Gray Chapel prior to services. Condolences may be submitted online at, www.flammfh.com. Melvin 4/6/1932 - 10/10/2021Bean
