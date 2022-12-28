Brian Quinn Bean, husband and best friend of Nolean Thompson Bean, passed away peacefully on the afternoon of Christmas Day, December 25, 2022, at his home in Idaho Falls, Idaho surrounded by his loving wife and family. Quinn was born on January 1, 1946, to Robert and Yutonna Glover Bean in Idaho Falls, Idaho, the firstborn of five children. He would have celebrated his 77th birthday on January 1st. Before the 8th grade, Quinn has attended 21 different schools, living in Ashton, Idaho, Denver, Colorado; and Buhl, Blackfoot and Driggs, Idaho. Quinn's father opened a funeral home in Driggs, Idaho when Quinn was in the 8th grade and he was heavily involved in helping run the family business. This move to Driggs was the best thing that ever happened to Quinn because it was here that he met the love of his life, Nolean Thompson. Their relationship began in the 8th grade and their love continued through high school and later on to marriage. After high school, Quinn served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Switzerland Mission speaking German. He was always excited when he heard anyone speaking German because he could carry on a good conversation with them. When Quinn returned from his mission in May of 1967, he and Nolean (who faithfully waited for him) knew they were still madly in love and were married on August 18, 1967, in the Idaho Falls LDS temple. Quinn and Nolean made their first home in Pasadena, California where they both worked for Turner and Stevens Mortuary and Quinn attended Mortuary Science School in Los Angeles. Upon graduation they moved to Ashton, Idaho where Quinn went into the funeral business with his father and opened a second funeral home. Together they owned and operated the Bean Funeral Homes for the next 25 years in Driggs and Ashton, Idaho. Quinn was always fascinated with anything to do with electronics, so when his father retired, they decided to sell their funeral business and he attended Ricks College where he majored in Electrical Engineering. Nolean worked diligently at cleaning the church and other odd jobs to pay for his schooling. It was tough but they made it through and upon graduating from Ricks he was hired to work at the Idaho National Energy Laboratory. He worked there for 5 years before being hired as an engineer at the Intermountain Power Service Corporation in Delta, Utah in 1985. They lived in Delta and raised their family there until Quinn and Nolean both retired in 2010. Upon retiring they moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho to be closer to family. Family meant everything to Quinn and he was always happiest when he was spending time with his children and grandchildren. Quinn is survived by his loving wife Nolean, two daughters Tammie Bean and Sheri Tolbert (Tyler) both of Delta, Utah, two sons Greg Bean (Megan) of Idaho Falls, Idaho and Jason Bean (Angie) of Hyrum, Utah. They have 9 beautiful grandchildren, Dylan Powell, Ashtyn Powell, Jayde Powell, Traye Powell, Ryan (Kalie) Bean, Takota Bean, Aspyn Bean, Kaden Bean, and Brynlee Bean. He is also survived by his brother Kim Bean and three sisters, Dawn McDowell, Bobbie (Jim) Douglass, and Eddye Bean. He was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 31st (one day before Quinn's Birthday) at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM the morning of the service at the Mesa LDS Church Building on 2545 Mesa Street, Idaho Falls, ID. There will not be a viewing the evening before. Burial will be in the Victor Cemetery in Victor, Idaho at 2:30 PM that same day. The services will be live streamed at: https://my.gather.app/remember/quinn-bean Quinn 1/1/1946 - 12/25/2022Bean
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.