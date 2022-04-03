Beverly Fullmer Beard left this mortal life on April 1, 2022 due to cancer. Although this diagnosis was sudden and unexpected, her passing was sweet and peaceful. Beverly's life on this earth came to a close as she wished, surrounded by her daughters and husband in her home in Idaho Falls. Beverly was born March 1, 1952 in Driggs, Idaho to Earl Ray Fullmer and Ruby Hansen Fullmer. She was the second of 5 children. Her family recalls her as a fun loving spitfire growing up and very popular. She had an outgoing personality and as a youth she was involved in many activities such as cheerleading and drill team. She was a member of the Teton Fabulous Featherettes and especially enjoyed doing their renowned military rifle routine. In high school she served each year as a school officer, her favorite being the ski club as she loved to ski. Beverly was a hard worker and excelled in many jobs throughout her lifetime. Her places of employment ranged from Price Mercantile, Pierre Rendezvous, Grand Targhee, and KeyBank. She loved recounting the story of being held up in a bank robbery and even caught a forgery. On April 20, 1973, she married the blue-eyed boy down the road, Clint Beard, in the Ogden, UT temple. This union brought into this world four darling little girls. As the girls grew she was very involved in each of her children's lives and found ways to serve in their areas of interest. Some of these included being PTA President at Falls Valley Elementary, on the Board of Directors for Idaho Falls Little Theatre, bookkeeper and office manager of Idaho Gems Dance, Studio One Dancers, Dance Image, and Betty Anderson Dancers. In addition she coached tee ball and softball teams for all four girls, with several undefeated seasons. Her life was filled with tutu's, theatre costumes, and sports equipment. No matter what her kids chose to do, she would be found in the stands, backstage, or on the sidelines rooting them on. This love and support extended to each grandchild as she traveled throughout Idaho, Utah, and Kentucky to support their various events. Beverly was the life and center of our family, the glue that holds us together. She was a master organizer creating many memories for her children and grandchildren. Every year each grandchild was a recipient of one on one time with grandma known as Grandma Days. Everyone looked forward to their turn being in charge, picking the activities and quickly emptying her wallet. Grandma enjoyed every minute of it. This created lifelong individual bonds with each grandchild. She was an epic party thrower, hosting Halloween and Christmas parties, family reunions, and never forgetting a birthday. Beverly loved to read and travel. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many callings including Primary President, counselors in the Young Women and Relief Society, and various other callings. Beverly is preceded in death by her father and mother Earl and Ruby Fullmer, and her older brother Brent Fullmer. She is survived by her siblings Lance Fullmer (Clea), Kurt Fullmer (Lorri), and Toni Kearsley (Kim). She will be deeply missed by her husband Clint, daughters Brandi Griffith (Darin), Aimee Thompson (Justin), Amanda Mahoney (Ben), Jamie Scott (Mike), and her twelve grandchildren Annalee, Hailey, Melanie, Porter and Kira Griffith, Jessica, Natalie and Tyler Thompson, Declan and Corinne Mahoney, and Will and Emmie Scott. To know her was to love her and her impact will be felt for generations to come. A private funeral service will be held and interment at Cache Clawson Cemetery, Tetonia, Idaho. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.valleymortuarydriggs.com Beverly 3/1/1952 - 4/1/2022Fullmer Beard