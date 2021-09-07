Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Ella Kaufman Beard passed away September 1, 2021. She was born February 26, 1924 in Alta WY. The youngest of twelve children, born to Rudolph and Rosina Durtschi Kaufman. She was raised in Teton Valley. She married Sam Beard in 1943 in Pendleton OR where Sam was stationed in the Air Force. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. She was a active member in the LDS church and held many church callings. She worked as a cook in the Tetonia lunch program and later was the hot lunch supervisor for the school district. She loved to cook, bake, sew and quilt. She enjoyed her children, seven grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. Survivors include Clint (Beverly) Beard of Idaho Falls ID, Debbie (Hal) Allred of St. George, UT. She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, eight sisters, her husband Sam and son LaVere. She especially loved visits at her home from her many friends. Services will be held on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at theTetonia First Ward at 11:00am. The family will meet friends from 9:30-10:45. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.valleymortuarydrigs.com Ella 2/26/1924 - 9/1/2021K Beard