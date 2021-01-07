Bodeen, but known on paper as Jeffery Orin Beard, passed away peacefully on January 2 nd , 2021. He was born in Driggs, ID on August 13 th , 1953 and was the oldest child of James Orin and Donita Mae Beard. Jeff attended and graduated from Teton High school where he wrestled and was in the FFA. He enjoyed all the outdoor activities any cowboy loved to do, saddling up and riding horses was his most favorite. The hunting stories with family and friends are plentiful, special fishing spots were held with his dad and children. Working cows, roping, branding, riding tractors, throwing hay, chasin water, and fixin fence, occupied his time. Right out of high school, he joined Fall River, where he worked for 42 years as a Lineman, and retiring on Leap Day of 2016. He loved to joke, play cards, and help anywhere he could with the people he worked with and eventually call family. He married his main squeeze Tena Marie Newman on October 5 th , 1979 where he became an instant dad to a three year old boy, Buck Martin. Together they had four more children, Rachel Marie, Jessica Ann, Audra Mae, and Nick Orin. He was their number one supporter, taught them the value of hard work, to save their pennies, and the importance of family gathered around for dutch oven chicken and potatoes. Bodeen had a friend wherever he went, a smile to share, a joke to tell, and a story he could remember like it was yesterday. He took extreme pride in his grandchildren and supported them with lots of drinks, snacks, and watching their sports activities. He enjoyed a nice dinner out, but always preferred a home cooked meal, popcorn on the couch, or a cup of coffee. Jeff was preceded in death by his grandparents he knew and loved, his parents who he has missed so much, and two granddaughters. He is survived by his wife, Tena. Sister Jan Beard and brother Jared Beard. Children, Buck, Rachel Cook (Jason), Jessica Driggs-Allsup (Shadd), Audra Crandall (Jimmie), Nick Beard (Rikki) and 14 grandchildren. Viewing will be held at the Tetonia LDS Church on Friday, January 8 th from 6-8:00, and again on Saturday January 9 th from 9:30 to 10:30 with the Funeral starting at 11:00. The church is asking that only close friends and family attend the funeral. All others are invited to watch the funeral at http://mywebcast.churchofjesuschrist.org/Events/driggsidahostake. condolences may be sent to the family at www.valleymortuarydriggs.com Jeffery 8/13/1953 - 1/2/2021O. Beard