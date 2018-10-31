Robert "Bob" Gene Bearden, 91, former Idaho Falls resident, passed away October 27, 2018, at 9:00 PM in Pleasant Grove, Utah .
Bob was born January 9, 1927, in Dodd City, Texas, to Horace Boyd Bearden and Tennie Fae McElhannon Bearden. He was born and raised in East Texas and moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho, in 1957.
On November 18, 1960, he married Donna Chloe Brown in the Idaho Falls Temple. To this union were born three children, Wendy, Stacey and Michael. After marrying Donna he worked as a contract engineer and consultant at the DOE for the next 40 years. He also worked as a Physicist, Nuclear Safety Engineer and fire protection engineer. Wendy died in a tragic accident in 1985, Donna passed away November 25, 2012, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Bob was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His church assignments included High Counselor, Bishoprics, High Priest Group Leader, Elders Quorum President, Scoutmaster and various other callings. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, rock hunting, computers and photography.
Bob is survived by his son, Michael Dean (Annette) Bearden of Pleasant Grove, UT; daughter, Stacey Jean Bearden Dubois of Star, Idaho; son-in-law, Jim Leany of Cedar Hills Utah; sister, Nelda June Walker of El Paso, TX; 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Wendy Lynne Bearden Leany, brother, Joe Mack Bearden, and wife, Donna Chloe Bearden.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 3, 2018, at Taylor Cemetery, 720 East 129th South. The family will visit with friends from 12:30-1:30 p.m. prior at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue.
