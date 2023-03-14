Bruce Marvin Beardsley Sr, 90, of Rigby Idaho, peacefully passed away on March 9, 2023. He was born on August 4, 1932 in Pocatello, Idaho, to Marvin Oliver and Dorothy Thurman Beardsley. Bruce graduated from Brigham Young University. He joined the Navy and was part of the reserve (VF-784). Bruce married Mabel Joan Klein on September 5, 1952 in Los Angeles, California. During his life, Bruce lived in California, Utah, Maryland, Colorado and Idaho. Bruce worked on the Federal Reserve Board and retired in 1994. Bruce was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was also member of the Lions Club and Amdal users Group. Bruce loved hunting, fishing, riding ATV's, working on family history, jewelry making and telling tall tales to anyone who would listen. Bruce is preceded by his sweetheart Joan, and two granddaughters. He is survived by his children, Debbie (Bruce) Karren of Rigby, ID, Joy (Richard) Ward of Florissant, CO, Bruce (Connie) Marvin Jr of Flower Mound, TX, Gregg (Korleen) Beardsley of Rupert, ID and Doug (Jill) Beardsley of Marion, IA. Bruce has 23 grandchildren, 54 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Bruce requested no service. He and his family and friends were able to celebrate his life and testimony at his 90th birthday party last September 2022. No flowers or donations are requested. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Bruce 8/4/1932 - 3/9/2023Marvin Beardsley
