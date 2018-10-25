Sidney DeLoy Beattie, 68, of Ammon, peacefully went into the arms of his Savior, whom he loved with all his heart on October 23, 2018. He was surrounded by his beautiful wife Jonquil and his six adoring children.
Sidney was born June 20, 1950, in Idaho Falls, ID to Iris Bean Beattie and Raymond DeLoy Beattie. He spent the first few years of his life in Sugar City but moved to Ammon when he was five years old. He was a dedicated and loving son and treasured his Sunday visits to his parents’ home. He loved his childhood with his siblings and neighborhood friends and always shared funny stories and fond memories of growing up in his Ammon neighborhood.
He attended Bonneville High school and graduated in 1968. He recently attended his 50 year class reunion and lit up the dance floor for a few special classmates near the end of the evening. He later attended and graduated from Ricks College. He served the Lord in the California South Mission from 1970-1972. He loved being a missionary and was thrilled on his mission to meet the prophet Joseph Fielding Smith. His heroes are the prophets and apostles and general conference was like a reunion with his friends.
After his mission he moved to Provo, Utah, where he joined a Family Home Evening group. One of the members of the group was a “classy fox” named Jonquil Haverstock. They were married on July 6, 1973. His absolute greatest joy came from his marriage to her. He loves her so and Jonquil has two albums full of loving notes he left her over the years. Many spring and summer mornings Jonquil would walk into the kitchen to find a flower he had hand cut and left in a vase for her.
Jonquil and Sid believe that family is the only thing that really matters in life. They are the parents of six children Jasmine (Matt) Erickson, Alexa (Neil Harker), Carson (Lacey) Beattie, Meredith (Ryan) Dunnells, Celeste (Tyson) Frasure, and Adrienne (Kaleb) Buck. We love our Dad and he loves us. He made us laugh like no one else and was a strong and steady influence for good in our lives. He and Jonquil were also blessed with 23 grandchildren. The grandchildren love their Papa so much and will miss the way he lit up when they arrived. He has a wall in his bedroom dedicated solely to their portraits and he loved to admire the wall and the beauty of his grandkids.
He was a property manager for DV Groberg Company for 11 years. He later began a career as an inside salesman for Electrical Wholesale Supply Company where he made many lifelong friends who he truly loved. He also worked a part time job for 36 years to ensure that Jonquil could be a stay at home mom for their children. He considers giving her that privilege one of the greatest accomplishments of his life.
Dad loved taking Jonquil on scenic rides throughout Idaho and many surrounding states. Viewing beautiful vistas and enjoying ice cream cones were two of he and Jonquil’s favorite things to do together. He has a passion for hunting and spent many of the best moments of his life in the mountains with his son Carson, who was his number one hunting and fishing companion. The family listened to and enjoyed many stories of their adventures together.
He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He spent a lifetime serving faithfully in many capacities including Elders Quorum President, High Councilman, Bishop and home teacher. He loves the gospel and preached it in different ways to all his friends and family.
He is survived by his wife Jonquil, their six children and spouses, 23 grandchildren, two sisters: Madeline Barraclough and Annette (John) Capener, two brothers: Todd (Vicki) Beattie, and Blaik Beattie. He is also survived by his sisters and brothers in law: Bill and Megan Haverstock, Pam and John Rosenthal, and Bob and Liliane Haverstock and many loved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Iris Bean Beattie and DeLoy Beattie, his inlaws: Ethel Freeburn Haverstock and John Haverstock, two sisters-in-law: Debbie Beattie and Johnel Orcutt, a niece: Laurel Rosenthal, a nephew: Rhett Orcutt, and a great niece: Laurel Isom.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 27, 2018, at Ammon LDS 3rd Ward, 2150 Avocet Avenue. The family will visit with friends from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm Friday at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road, and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.