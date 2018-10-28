"AJ" Andrew Jacob Beatty, 29 years old, of Richland, Washington, passed away on the morning of Saturday October 13, 2018 on his way to work in a tragic car accident.
AJ Beatty was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho on September 16, 1989 to Deborah Roper and Scott Beatty.
As a child AJ had fun snowmobiling in the winters and Jet Skiing, Camping and 4 wheelin' in his dads jeep in the summers. AJ had a passion for outdoor adventure, especially when it involved anything that was motorized, a passion that glowed strong for all of AJ's life.
In 1992 AJ moved to Richland, Washington where he would attend school through to graduation in 2009. His first car was a Jeep (of course), when he turned 16, the first of many vehicles that AJ would customize, break, repair, and generally drive the wheels off. He would buy project 4-wheelers, rebuild them for off-roading and then go find some remote place to get stuck or break something. In AJ's own words "I love problem solving, like fixing my friggin truck out on the trail. Just go out and have fun and not worry about much, just live the moment."
AJ attended Sage Technical Services in 2012 prior to working the oil boom in North Dakota where AJ worked long hours in harsh conditions both driving and maintaining equipment through to November 2015. During breaks AJ would visit family and friends in Idaho Falls or Richland. As the oil boom slowed he chose to attend Porter House, Inc. in Shelley, Id, to be a Radiological Control Technician, and in September 2017 AJ joined Nuclear Waste Partnership LLC in Carlsbad, New Mexico as a Junior Health Physicist.
The family is so humbled by the outpouring of support and condolences from so many dear friends of AJ. He had many 'best friends' and many friends that came forward sharing how AJ had helped them do this or that, or talk through hard times, or how they had fun doing something goofy. AJ was very warm and caring and placed family and friendship above everything else, his character and spirit will forever be remembered this way, that was AJ.
AJ Beatty is survived by parents Deborah Roper and Scott Beatty, stepfather Perry Roper, brothers Michael and Jimmie, Grandparents, and many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. Preceded in death by AJ's uncle Mitchell Roper.
Celebration of Life to be held Saturday 1pm to 5pm December 1st, 2018 at the Knights of Columbus, 2500 Chester Rd, Richland, WA 99354. There will be a Catered lunch and a no host bar