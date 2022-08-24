Benny Slade Beck, 61, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 21, 2022, at his home in the loving arms of his wife, Jill. He was under the care of Aspen Home Health & Hospice. Benny was born September 11, 1960, in Rigby, Idaho, to Ralph Miller Beck and Venna Billie Prophet Beck. He grew up and attended schools in Rigby and graduated from Rigby High School. He also attended Eastern Idaho Technical College and Idaho State University where he earned his Electrical Journeyman License. He married Peggy Torres in Rigby, Idaho, and they were later divorced. On July 11, 1997, he married Jill Garner in Las Vegas, Nevada. Benny and Jill made their home in Idaho Falls. Benny worked as an Electrical Journeyman at the INL. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and NECA. Benny is survived by his loving wife, Jill Beck of Idaho Falls; sister, Tawny Moss of Idaho Falls; sisters-in-law, Patricia Burns of Rigby, ID and Deanna Garner of Rexburg, ID; brothers-in-law, Eric Moss of Idaho Falls and Roger Garner of Rexburg, ID. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Billie Beck; brothers, Robert Kent Burns and RanDe Tod Burns; and sister-in-law, Suzanne Burns. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at the Annis-Little Butte Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Benny 9/11/1960 - 8/21/2022Slade Beck