Carol Lee Andersen Beck, 67, of Idaho Falls passed away Wednesday April 7, 2021 at EIRMC due to complications from COVID-19. Carol Lee Beck was born January 21, 1954 to LeRoy and Faye Smith Andersen. She was born and raised in Idaho Falls. She graduated from Idaho Falls High School. On March 2, 1974 she married Dale R. Beck in Idaho Falls. They were happily married for 43 years. Carol was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Her family was her joy in life. She lived to make her husband and children happy. She gave of herself freely. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. Carol and Dale loved to vacation in Arizona and they had planned to one day be snowbirds there. Unfortunately, Dale's health was not in a condition that they were able to that. Carol became Dale's caretaker for the last few years of his life. In many ways a caretaker was her calling. When her mother-in-law, Pearl Beck, became ill she took care of her. She was also the caretaker for her parents in their last years. Carol met Dale at French's in Shelley, Idaho. She worked at French's until she had her first child, Travis Beck. She took a few years off to be home with her children and then went back to work at French's. Though the company had several buyouts during her career she stayed there and retired in 2008 from Basic American Foods. Carol enjoyed camping, 4wheeling, crafting, country music, bird watching, and huckleberry picking. She is survived by her stepdaughter Michelle Beck of Idaho Falls, her son Travis Beck (Amber) of Idaho Falls, and daughter Tracey Raber (Shane) of Rigby and 8 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters, Sharon Weaver and Ava Bird. Graveside services will be held Wednesday April 14, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery with Bishop Tyler Price, officiating. A celebration of Life will be from 3:30 till 5:00 P.M. at the Idaho Falls LDS 11th Ward 1235 Juniper Drive. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Nalder Funeral Home in Shelley. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfunealhome.com. Carol 1/21/1954 - 4/7/2021Lee Beck
